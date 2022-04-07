FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — No one heard gunshots during a worship service at New Covenant Worship Center Wednesday night as a 21-year-old man was gunned down in the church parking lot.

Dumpster in parking lot of New Covenant Worship Center where a young man was killed Wednesday evening.

Around 7:45p.m. Luke Matthew Borror, of Fort Wayne, was found down by Fort Wayne police, his body outside a dumpster. The Allen County Coroner said Borror died from a gunshot wound and is the fourth homicide this year in Allen County.

Mick Baker, executive director of the Impact Center, part of the worship center in the 3400 block of Paulding Road on the city’s southeast side, said about 50 to 100 worshippers were inside the church for a 7 p.m. service when police alerted them to the shooting and asked them to stay inside.

“From what we understand, an altercation happened and an individual was shot,” Baker said Thursday morning outside the worship center. “We haven’t had anything like that happen in the nine years the church has been here and again, we are trying to make a difference on this side and this is the kind of thing we want to help to not happen in the future by helping our community and by bringing help and hope.”

The church has an array of surveillance cameras, one of which takes in the southeast corner of the parking lot where the shooting occurred. “We did catch some of this on our surveillance cameras,” Baker said, including people running from the scene.

Sgt. Matt Wilson, head of Fort Wayne’s homicide unit, told WANE 15 that police are “aggressively pursuing all leads. Detectives are out re-canvassing and pulling video evidence.”

Police have put out a ring doorbell request for the area and ask anyone with information to call the FWPD Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or contact Crime Stoppers, particularly the P3 app where tips are anonymous.