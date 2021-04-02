Worker charged in April Fools’ Day text about active shooter

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A manufacturing plant worker who sent her sister a text about an active shooter as an April Fools’ Day joke was arrested after her frightened sister notified authorities about the apparent threat.

Fifty-seven-year-old Pamela Sisco was charged with inducing panic and disrupting public services. She also was suspended from her job at the Navistar plant in Springfield.

WHIO reports that Sisco texted her sister Thursday that a man who had been fired from the plant the day before had returned with a gun and the workers were hiding.

Sisco’s sister called authorities, and numerous police agencies immediately responded to the plant. It wasn’t known Friday if Sisco has retained an attorney.