Woodburn man sentenced to 5 years for exploitation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Woodburn man was sentenced to 5 years in prison for sexual exploitation Wednesday.

Charles Tranter, 35, was sentenced to 5 years in prison followed by 5 years probation by U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady, on September 4, 2019. He pleaded guilty to the receipt of material involving the sexual exploitation of minors, according to U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II.

According to documents in the case, an Indictment was filed against Tranter on March 22, 2017, charging him with the receipt of material involving the sexual exploitation of minors from July, 2012 through October, 2015. During this time, Tranter amassed more than 600 images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.