WARNING: The following story contains graphic details that may not be suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She withstood his attack for hours.

They met at a southwest side bar late last Saturday night and she agreed to go to his home. That’s where things turned ugly.

He immediately assaulted her, raped her, threatened her life and held her captive, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. But when she saw her chance, she secretly called 911 and left the line open for emergency dispatchers.

Now, a registered sex offender who escaped prison time from his last conviction is facing a lengthy sentence behind bars.

Allen County prosecutors on Thursday formally charged 46-year-old Adam L. Clingenpeel with felony counts of rape, criminal confinement with injury, sexual battery and intimidation as well as a misdemeanor count of battery.

Clingenpeel, of the 4900 block of Pinebrook Drive, met the woman on March 12 and had her come to what turned out to be his parent’s home, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Once there, he’s accused of immediately throwing her to the ground and threatening her. Despite her pleas to stop, he’s accused of continually trying to rape her, according to court documents.

He’s accused of threatening to kill her and bury her in his backyard during the assault, according to court documents. He also grabbed her by the hair as she tried to run out a door, court documents said.

The assault continued into the early morning hours of Sunday. At some point, the woman was able to call 911 dispatchers and leave the line open so they could send police.

The woman woman left in a vehicle with Clingenpeel before police could arrive, though. Police pulled the vehicle over down the street from the house shortly thereafter, according to court documents.

Clingenpeel was previously convicted of child seduction in 2020 as part of a plea agreement where charges of incest and possession of child pornography were dropped, according to court records.

In that case, he received a six-year suspended sentence and is required to register as a sex offender for 10 years, according to court records.

He did serve some prison time in 2012 after criminal recklessness and theft convictions, which also broke probation rules he received for a drunk driving conviction earlier that year, according to court records.

Clingenpeel is being held in Allen County Jail on $35,000 bond.