FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) – A Fremont man was arrested Friday after reportedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend and another man in the woman’s home, according to a release from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Steuben County officers began investigating after a woman called around 4:30 p.m. to report that a man was assaulted at her house in the 200 block of South Pleasant Street around 10:30 a.m., according to the release.

Detectives determined the woman who reported the incident, along with a 39-year-old man, were both allegedly attacked by the woman’s former boyfriend.

Police determined the suspect then fled the scene of the attack.

The male victim had multiple serious injuries on his face, police said, and he was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne for treatment. Police said the victim is in serious condition, but he is stable.

The woman was not injured, according to the release.

Police identified the suspect as 33-year-old Levi Lowell Pifer. The suspect agreed to speak after police contacted Pifer’s mother, who gave police her son’s phone number.

Pifer was then booked into the Steuben County Jail on one count of domestic battery- a class A misdemeanor- and one count of aggravated battery, a level 3 felony. Pifer is being held without bond pending an initial court appearance.

Steuben County officers are still investigating, and the release said additional charges may be sought. Fremont Police and Indiana State Police assisted in the investigation.