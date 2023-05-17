MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KTVX) — Authorities are investigating after a woman was pronounced dead following a crash at Yellowstone National Park.

Yellowstone rangers responded to the incident on Craig Pass Saturday night, around three miles south of Old Faithful, according to a press release.

Rangers reportedly saw a car that had gone into a snowbank and a man standing beside it.

In the vehicle, authorities found a woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman’s cause of death remains under investigation.

The man, who was not identified, was arrested for drug possession and other traffic-related charges.

NPS officials didn’t provide any additional details but noted investigators from its Investigative Services Branch, Yellowstone’s Law Enforcement Division, the FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the Teton County Coroner’s Office are still reviewing the case.

Motor vehicle crashes are the second-most common cause of death in America’s national parks, accounting for more than 400 deaths since 2014.