Terra Roling

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman caught on video threatening children at a Fort Wayne school playground while armed with a knife in May will avoid jailtime.

An Allen Superior Court judge on Wednesday sentenced Terra L. Roling to 2 years probation. She previously pleaded guilty to two counts of felony Intimidation.

According to court records, on May 15, Roling was at the Weisser Park Elementary School playground with her children when her 13-year-old son said he and another boy were battered by another boy.

At that point, Roling reportedly verbally confronted and threatened the boy while holding a knife, then ran toward the boy and other juveniles that were with him, court records said.

Video of the altercation was shared throughout social media, along with calls for Roling’s arrest. She was jailed in late July.