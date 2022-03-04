FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman caught on video threatening children at a Fort Wayne school playground while armed with a knife in May has pleaded guilty.

In a hearing in Allen Superior Court Friday morning, Terra L. Roling pleaded guilty to one count of felony Intimidation while armed with a deadly weapon.

A plea deal with Allen County prosecutors dropped an additional charge of Intimidation and calls for a three-year suspended sentence – saving Roling from any prison time as long as she keeps out of trouble while serving two years of probation.

An Allen Superior Court judge will either accept or deny the plea deal at her sentencing March 30.

According to court records, on May 15, Roling was at the Weisser Park Elementary School playground with her children when her 13-year-old son said he and another boy were battered by another boy.

At that point, Roling reportedly “verbally confronted” and threatened the boy while holding a knife, then ran toward the boy and other juveniles that were with him, court records said.

Video of the altercation was shared throughout social media, along with calls for Roling’s arrest. She was jailed in late July.

Local activists ChangeMakers had planned to protest in front of the Allen County courthouse before Friday’s hearing but did not appear.