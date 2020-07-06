Woman who stabbed boyfriend over suspected infidelity pleads guilty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman arrested for killing her boyfriend last fall has pleaded guilty.

Lakeshia S. James, 27, pleaded guilty last week to one count of Murder related to the stabbing of O’sha D.K. Booher-Ford, 26, in the 900 block of Francis Street around 10:45 a.m. Oct. 13, 2019.

Fort Wayne Police responding to a stabbing in the 900 block of Francis Street.

According to a probable cause affidavit, James called 911 and said she’d stabbed her boyfriend of 5 years in the chest.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a Booher-Ford suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was initially listed with life-threatening injuries.

Booher-Ford died a short time after arriving at the hospital. According to the Allen County Coroner’s Office, Booher-Ford died from stab wounds to his chest. His death was ruled a homicide.

During an interview with police, James said she woke up around 8 a.m. and started to look through Booher-Ford’s cell phone “because there has been infidelity,” according to the affidavit. An argument between the couple ensued, and James said she asked Booher-Ford to leave the apartment.

At one point, James said Booher-Ford took her cell phone and refused to give it back, some James told police she “went to the kitchen and grabbed a kitchen knife.” She said she went to the bedroom and “started to wave the knife around” asked Booher-Ford to leave and return her cellphone.

After Booher-Ford refused to leave, James said the argument continued and “she moved in and wanted to ‘knick’ O’sha with the knife and used it to stab him in the chest,” according to the affidavit.

James was arrested after the interview.