Woman who rolled SUV with 2 kids inside – with a .38 BAC – pleads guilty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The woman arrested for driving with a blood-alcohol content of more than 4 1/2 times the legal limit and crashing a SUV along Interstate 69 – with her two children inside – has pleaded guilty.

Kristina N. Adams, 36, of Fort Wayne pleaded guilty without a plea agreement to two charges of Neglect of a Dependent and another for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, during a hearing inside Allen Superior Court Thursday morning.

It was around 4:50 p.m. Feb. 17 when a white Chevrolet SUV overturned in the shoulder of the interstate, near the 312 mile marker, at the Coldwater Road interchange. Police at the scene told WANE 15 that an adult and two children were inside the vehicle but appeared to have only minor injuries.

According to a report filed in Allen County court, Adams was the driver of the SUV that “failed to maintain lane” and “rolled several times and crashed into the concrete median.” The road conditions at the time were considered “good,” the report said.

Police said in the report that Adams had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, and was crying but cooperative.

A chemical test taken at a local hospital found Adams had a blood-alcohol content of .38, the report said.

Adams was booked into Allen County Lockup that day. She was arraigned in Allen Superior Court Tuesday morning.

On Thursday morning then, Adams pleaded guilty.

When asked why she’s guilty, she told the court: “I drove my vehicle drunk with my children.” The children are 9 and 6 years old.

Her case was referred to the Allen County drug court, which allows those charged with non-violent drug or alcohol crimes to avoid jail time by meeting certain conditions.

Adams must be accepted into drug court. A hearing is set March 9. If she’s not accepted, she’ll be sentenced April 17. Adams faces 7 1/2 years in prison, if sentenced.