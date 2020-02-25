Woman who rolled SUV with 2 kids inside had .38 BAC, court doc says

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The woman who was behind the wheel of a SUV that rolled several times along Interstate 69 last week – with two children inside – had a blood-alcohol content of more than 4 1/2 times the legal limit, according to court records.

Kristina N. Adams

Kristina N. Adams, 36, of Fort Wayne faces two charges of Neglect of a Dependent and another for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated after a crash along Interstate 69 on Feb. 17.

It was around 4:50 p.m. that day when a white Chevrolet SUV overturned in the shoulder of the interstate, near the 312 mile marker, at the Coldwater Road interchange. Police at the scene told WANE 15 that an adult and two children were inside the vehicle but appeared to have only minor injuries.

According to a report filed in Allen County court, Adams was the driver of the SUV that “failed to maintain lane” and “rolled several times and crashed into the concrete median.” The road conditions at the time were considered “good,” the report said.

Police said in the report that Adams had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, and was crying but cooperative.

A chemical test taken at a local hospital found Adams had a blood-alcohol content of .38, the report said.

Adams was booked into Allen County Lockup that day. She was arraigned in Allen Superior Court Tuesday morning.