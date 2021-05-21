Woman stabbed at east Fort Wayne apartment building

Fort Wayne Police investigate a stabbing in the 900 block of East Washington Boulevard on May 20, 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries in an apparent stabbing at an east Fort Wayne apartment building Thursday night.

Police and medics were called around 10 p.m. to the East Central Towers at 905 E. Washington Blvd. near the Indiana Tech campus on a report of a stabbing.

Officers arrived to find a woman suffering from an apparent stab wound, with a crowd gathered around her.

Police said the woman wasn’t sure if she’d been shot or stabbed, but police said there were no reports of shots fired in the area. The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim described the suspect as a “heavy set female black,” police said.