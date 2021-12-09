Woman, 20, shot while driving in SE Fort Wayne dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who was shot as she drove along a southeast Fort Wayne roadway earlier this week has died.

It was just after 3 p.m. Sunday when police and medics responded to Euclid Avenue and Eckart Street on reports of a vehicle crash. Officers arrived to find a car crashed underneath a truck that was parked on the street.

The driver of the car was suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. She was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition and died Monday.

She was identified Thursday as 20-year-old Ayania Starr Coker of Fort Wayne. An autopsy found Coker died of a gunshot wound and her death was ruled a homicide, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said.

Police believe the shooting happened on Eckart near Reed Street, where another vehicle pulled up and opened fire on the car. The victim’s car then continued down Eckart and crashed.

A male passenger in the car was not hurt.

Police have not released any suspect information. Investigators spoke with the male passenger and went door-to-door in the area trying to get a description of the vehicle the shots came from.