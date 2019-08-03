Woman shot in New Haven, suspect surrenders after standoff

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) A woman suffered non-life threatening injuries late Friday evening after being shot at a mobile home park in New Haven.

Officers were sent to Glenridge Manor, located in the 7200 block of Moeller Road at around 11:47 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting according to a press release from the New Haven Police Department. The suspect was believed to still be in the residence.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the woman whose identity has not been released in a neighbor’s yard. She was taken to a hospital and later released.

After several attempts to make contact with the suspect, the Allen County SWAT and negotiators were called in. After about an hour the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.

No other details were provided by police.