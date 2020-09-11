Woman shot in June 2019 dies in rehab facility; death ruled a homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who was shot multiple times more than a year ago has died.

Nichole Y. Paschall, 49, was shot June 23, 2019, in the 4400 block of Oliver Street, west of South Anthony Boulevard, around 4:10 p.m.

Police and medics arrived and found her and another person suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were hospitalized.

According to an Allen County Coroner’s Office report, Paschall “recovered to the point where she was discharged to a long term rehabilitation facility,” but “never fully recovered.” She remained in that facility until she was found unresponsive in her bed. She was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The coroner’s office ruled her death a homicide caused by complications of multiple gunshot wounds.

Details about the shooting and subsequent investigation were never released. At the time, police said crime scene investigators had swept the scene and were investigating.

Detectives asked that anyone with any possible information regarding the incident contact the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at (260) 427-1201 or Allen County Crime Stoppers at (260)436-7867.