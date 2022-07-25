FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who police said was shot by her husband before he turned a gun on himself last week has died.

The incident happened inside a home at 4008 Willshire Estates Drive, in the area of Maplecrest Road and Brian Drive, near Trier Road. Police were called to the home on a “problem unknown” and were told a woman was outside of a home “bleeding very badly.”

Authorities arrived and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers were told a man in the home was armed with a rifle and had threatened to shoot others, so officers provided security for medics to approach the woman.

She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The police department’s Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team, and Air Support Units were then called to the scene for assistance.

Around 11 a.m. then, a drone and robot spotted a man lying unresponsive and medics went in and found him dead.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said the man – 42-year-old Than Zaw Oo of Fort Wayne – died of a gunshot wound to the chest and his death was ruled a suicide.

On Monday then, the coroner’s office said his wife – Thin Thin Khaing, 47, Fort Wayne – had died. An autopsy found she died of multiple gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide.