INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead following a shooting late Monday night on Indy’s near west side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called just before 10 p.m. to the 3500 block of W. 12th Street for a person down.

Upon arrival to the location, which is near the intersection of 12th and N. Rochester Avenue, IMPD officers found the woman in the front yard of a residence.

Responders initially thought the woman was suffering a medical condition and transported her to Eskenazi Hospital. After getting the hospital, they learned the woman had been shot.

“So, that upgraded from a medical run to a death investigation,” said IMPD Captain Mark McCardia.

It’s unknown exactly where the shooting took place or how many witnesses there may have been. It’s also not known how many people live in the home, or whether the victim was one of them.

It was also unclear if there were any reports of shots fired in the area around the time of the 911 call.

“There were runs throughout the night and they are starting to sort all that now,” McCardia said. “Obviously, we got about an hour delay on the death investigation part of it.”

Homicide detectives are actively investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at James.Hurt@indy.gov