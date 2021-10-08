Woman sentenced to 60 years for fatally stabbing ex’s new girlfriend in 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman has been sentenced for the fatal stabbing of her ex’s new girlfriend in a fight in 2020.

Alisha R. Lampkin has been sentenced to 60 years in jail, with credit for the 591 days she’s been in jail, for murdering 25-year-old Tonisha T. Richardson at a home in the 4700 block of Jason Drive, in the Shoaff Park Villas complex off of Reed Road. She also has to pay just under $8,500 to the victim’s family.

On Feb. 25, 2020, police and medics were called to the villa around 1 p.m. for an unknown problem. Officers arrived and found Richardson down on the ground, with someone performing CPR on her.

Medics took her to an area hospital, where she died of a stab wound to the neck. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Police found a broken knife handle and a blade at the scene, a probable cause affidavit said.

A man at the scene told police that his “baby momma” – identified as Lampkin – stabbed his girlfriend Richardson. Lampkin was taken in for an interview.

The affidavit said Lampkin told police she went to the home and knocked on the door, and Richardson came outside and the two got into a fight. Lampkin said Richardson had a knife and she was trying to slash her tires, but the fight ended and Lampkin left.

Lampkin later admitted that the knife was hers.

She explained to police that Richardson came out of the home “ready to fight.” Lampkin said she “got scared” when Richardson came to hit her so she stabbed her, the affidavit said.

Richardson’s boyfriend told police that Lampkin had come to the home around noon that day, and later texted: “Come outside or I’m popping her tires. All 4.” The man said he warned Richardson not to go outside, but he went to take a shower and later saw her go outside.

The affidavit said “he hurried up and went outside to try and prevent any kind of fight that was going to occur,” and said “he did not think Tonisha was outside any longer than 3 seconds before he got outside.”

The man said the women “wrapped up” and no punches were thrown, but they separated and he noticed “all the blood,” the affidavit said.

Lampkin was found guilty of murder on Aug. 19.