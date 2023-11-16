INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman has been sentenced after murdering a woman in 2022 outside of a nightclub because her sister was jealous that the victim was getting more attention from her boyfriend than her.

Arieal Smith was sentenced to 48 years in prison for the shooting death of Secoya Williams. Additionally, Smith was found guilty of Pointing a Firearm, a Level 6 Felony; and Carrying a Handgun without a License, a Level A Misdemeanor.

On Feb. 25, 2022, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 4700 block of Century Plaza Rd. on a report of a person shot. When crews arrived, officers located Williams with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

After speaking with multiple witnesses on the scene, detectives learned that Smith and Williams were fighting inside of the club. In an attempt to de-escalate the argument, the guard reportedly escorted Smith outside. Williams later exited the business and allegedly approached the vehicle Smith was in. Smith then opened the door and fired one round, killing Williams.

The sister, Ebonie Parks, was found guilty of Assisting a Criminal, a Level 5 Felony. Parks hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. Parks faces a potential sentencing of 1-3 years.

“A person’s life was cut short and innocent bystanders were put in danger due to the actions of the defendant, and now, two families have suffered the consequences,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears stated. “We hope that today’s resolution bring solace to Ms. Williams’ family as they continue to move forward from this tragedy and honor her memory.”

