FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who shot a man to death over money more than two years ago has been sentenced.

Kennisha Jackson

Kennisha J. Jackson was sentenced Monday to 70 years for the Jan. 14, 2020, shooting death of Diquan Q. Meriwether, 19, of Fort Wayne along Abbott Street.

A jury earlier this month found Jackson guilty of murder and a sentence enhancement for using a firearm in the crime.

Police and medics were called just after 3 p.m. that winter day to an apartment in the 4000 block of Roseview Road, in the Woodview Manor Apartments complex off Hobson and Stellhorn roads, on a report of a shooting.

The shooting did not happen in the complex, though. Rather, police said Meriwether was shot in the chest somewhere along Abbott Street and he was brought to the apartment complex by a woman to pick up a friend, police said.

The car pulled over for medics in the area of Lisa Court and Vance Avenue. Meriwether was then taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

An autopsy found Meriwether died from a gunshot wound to the chest and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument over money. Meriwether had gone to Jackson’s home to collect a $80 debt, and in the doorway, Meriwether was shot.