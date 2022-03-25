FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne woman who exploited children to maintain a sexual relationship with a teen was sentenced Friday to 13 years in prison.

Jeanina Lowe

Jeanina M. Lowe, 34, of the 2000 block of Brown Street, took a plea deal in late January, agreeing to two felony charges of child exploitation and child molesting, according to court documents. Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tesa Helge took charge of the state’s case.

Friday, Superior Court Judge Fran Gull handed down a sentence of 10 years for child exploitation and 15 years for child molesting, the sentences to be served concurrently, or at the same time. She got a two-year suspension on the second charge and will be on probation during that time, Helge said.

The New Haven Police Department became aware of Lowe’s activities in late 2020 after NHPD Detective J. Krueger got a call from Detective J. Pirics at the Carmel Police Department. Lowe met Pirics at Panera Bread and told him she was carrying on a relationship with a boy in Carmel she thought was 18 over an app called Kik.

Kik is known as an app for child pornography, according to court documents. The relationship between Lowe and the boy was not illegal in Carmel, Pirics said, but their activities involving children were.

The boy in Carmel wasn’t the only one with whom she shared her video files of sex acts carried out on a young girl and a three year old boy by a man and woman. She distributed them to others on the Kik app where she engaged in chat groups.

Krueger visited Lowe’s home and recognized some of the bedding he’d seen in some of her videos, court documents said. By January 2021, she told detectives she wanted to “come clean,” with her behavior. She told them sometimes she sent out the photos for “fantasy” and sometimes she’d get $1,000 for each photo, paid via Apple Pay.

Court documents listed some of the video files, including one involving a “prepubescent female child” and another showing a girl under 12, court documents said. Court documents describe different kinds of sex acts performed on nude, prepubescent children.

Lowe claimed that in one video the child was asleep when the video was taken.

As part of the plea agreement, several charges were dismissed including child molesting, child exploitations and possession of child pornography.