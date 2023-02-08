The women have filed a lawsuit against multiple companies, including their building’s management and the janitor’s employer. (Getty Images)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A federal judge sentenced a woman to 30 months in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to wire fraud, said U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

According to court documents, 50-year-old Lisa A. Downey owned and operated a homeowners association management business and used her position to perpetrate a scheme which involved the “theft of funds” from multiple Fort Wayne neighborhoods from 2019 to 2020.

Downey also made unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals for her own benefit, paid herself more money than she was entitled to for her services, and submitted false statements in order to hide her actions, according to court documents.

Downey’s actions resulted in over $189,000 in losses to the victims.

Downey also received a sentence of two years of supervised release and must pay back over $189,000 in restitution to the victims.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the incident with the assistance of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.