Woman reaches plea deal in baby’s meth-related death

PORTLAND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana woman whose three-month-old son died last year from methamphetamine intoxication has agreed to plead guilty to a neglect charge in the infant’s death.

Thirty-five-year-old Jennifer F. Young would plead guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death in Hayden Markle’s March 2020 death if a Jay County judge accepts her plea agreement.

An autopsy determined the infant died from “acute methamphetamine intoxication.”

The Portland woman’s sentence would be capped at 20 years and prosecutors would dismiss charges of possessing meth and possessing paraphernalia. The infant’s father, 40-year-old Ryan A. Markle, is also charged in the child’s death.