Woman pleads no contest to leaving her 2 dead babies in cars

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman accused of leaving her two dead infants in separate abandoned cars has pleaded no contest to charges including involuntary manslaughter.

Jenna Cisneros will face up to 34 years in prison after changing her plea Tuesday. Her husband also is charged in the investigation.

Police in Toledo arrested the couple last February, accusing them of leaving the body of their infant son in a car in 2017.

Investigators say they found the remains of a second infant inside another car after the couple was taken into custody.

Her attorney says it’s a sad case all around.

