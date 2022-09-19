FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Yoder woman pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in a vehicular accident that claimed the life of her husband.

Kaycee Reed, 28, appeared in front of Magistrate Sam Keirns and took responsibility for crashing her car on Lower Huntington Road around 2:20 p.m. Jan. 8. The accident caused the death of her husband, Corbin Reed, also 28.

Reed’s plea deal dismisses the first count of causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Reckless homicide, a level 5, carries a sentence between one and six years. Reed has agreed to a sentence of six years with three suspended. Under the plea deal, she will spend three years incarcerated – two years in a state prison and one year at the Community Corrections Residential Services Center with a GPS monitor.

The deal calls for Reed to serve 75% of her sentence, Keirns told her. Sentencing will take place Oct. 28 at 8:30 a.m. in front of Superior Court Judge Fran Gull.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Reed drove her vehicle left of the center median and off the roadway, striking a pole on Lower Huntington Road, west of Anoka Drive. At the scene, Reed wasn’t able to take a field sobriety test. She was hospitalized and bedridden, court documents said.

At the hospital, a chemical test indicated a .11% BAC, above the legal driving limit of .08%, court documents said.

In court, Reed told Keirns she was being treated by a doctor. She appeared dressed in street clothes and sat with her family in the back before she was called up before the judge.

In the box, she looked at her family. “I love you, too,” she said mouthing the words.