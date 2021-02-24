Woman pleads guilty in stabbing death of husband during fight over car seat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman jailed for stabbing her husband to death outside of his workplace in May 2020 has pleaded guilty.

In a hearing inside Allen Superior Court on Wednesday, Jamie S. Marsee, 25, pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter related to the May 14, 2020, fatal stabbing of 24-year-old Austin D. Harrison in the parking lot of Midwest Pipe and Steel at 2001 E. Pontiac St. She also admitted to Invasion of Privacy from an older case during the hearing.

Jamie S. Marsee

Police were called to the steel warehouse around 2:40 p.m. after employees said a man had been stabbed. Medics arrived and pronounced him dead around 3:30 p.m.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a witness said he was in a break room with the man – Austin Harrison – and overheard him on the phone yelling. A short time later, he heard more yelling outside, and saw Harrison chasing Marsee around a vehicles in the parking lot, the affifdavit said.

The man said he went out to break up the fight and saw Harrison holding Marsee in a bear hug. When he separated the couple, Harrison put his hand over his chest and he saw blood, the affidavit said. At that point, Harrison collapsed in a puddle of water.

Marsee tried to get Harrison up, but eventually drove away from the scene, the witness told police, according to the affidavit.

Another witness told police that Marsee dropped her children off with her around 11:30 a.m. and came back a couple hours later with a knife and said, “Oh my God, I think I killed Austin. I think I stabbed him! I think I stabbed him,” the affidavit said. The witness said Marsee asked another person to get rid of the knife, and asked her to “clean it up or swab it with bleach,” the affidavit said.

Police found Marsee a short time later around Lake Avenue. In an interview with police, she said she and Harrison had been arguing earlier in the day and he told her to “get out.” She said she was going to leave for the night, but she wanted the car seat for her children, so she went to his workplace to get it, the affidavit said.

Marsee said Harrison came out “extremely upset” and got the car seat and threw it. That made Marsee “furious” and she got a fishing filet knife and stabbed the tire of Harrison’s vehicle, the affidavit said.

At that point, Marsee said Harrison grabbed her in a bear hug and spun her around, and they both had their hands on the knife. Marsee said Harrison stabbed himself in the chest then collapsed. She said at that point, she grabbed the knife and tried to help Harrison, according to the affidavit.

Police investigate at Midwest Pipe & Steel at 2001 E. Pontiac St. on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

As part of Marsee’s guilty plea, a charge of Murder will be dropped. In court Wednesday, a judge spoke with Harrison’s parents about the decision to drop the murder charge and they gave the OK to proceed.

“We wanted the sure thing. It only takes one juror to screw things up,” Harrison’s father said. “It was a stupid mistake that has messed up a lot of lives.”

The plea agreement with Allen County prosecutors calls for Marsee to serve 32 1/2 years, including 30 years for the Involuntary Manslaughter conviction.

Marsee will be sentenced March 22.