Woman pleads guilty in 2019 crash that killed motorcyclist

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne woman arrested for driving while high in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in July 2019 has pleaded guilty in the case.

Jessica M. Hakes, 33, of Fort Wayne pleaded guilty to one count of felony Criminal Recklessness related to the July 1, 2019 crash at South Lafayette Street and Boltz Street that killed 64-year-old Robin W. Pugh of Hoagland.

Jessica Hakes

The crash happened around 2 p.m. that summer day. Fort Wayne Police arrived to find a Harley Davidson down in the roadway, with Pugh lying several feet north, suffering from facial and head trauma.

Pugh died four days later of blunt force injuries related to the crash.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Hakes was headed east on Esmond Street in a black Honda HRV and stopped at the stop sign at Lafayette. The Honda then pulled onto Lafayette and into the path of the motorcycle, the affidavit said.

The motorcycle tried to swerve to miss the vehicle but it could not and it struck the front passenger side of the Honda.

Hakes told investigators she looked twice and did not see any vehicles approaching when she turned, the affidavit said.

Hakes was taken to Allen County Lockup after the crash for a blood test. It showed showed she had THC in her system at the time, the affidavit said.

Hakes had three children in her car with her at the time.

A plea agreement calls for Hakes to be sentenced to two years on probation. It also calls for additional charges of Causing Death When Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Controlled Substance, Reckless Homicide and three counts of Neglect of a Dependent to be dropped.