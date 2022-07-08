FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman accused of gunning down a woman a year ago has pleaded guilty.

Valerie Rose Hardiek, 23, agreed to plead guilty but mentally ill to a charge of Murder related to the June 20, 2022, shooting death of Shelby Vonholdt at a home in the 1800 block of Eileen Street in Fort Wayne.

A plea agreement with Allen County prosecutors calls for a judge to sentence Hardiek to a term deemed proper. Sentencing is set for Sept. 23.

Police and medics were called to the home around 6:45 p.m. after receiving a 911 hang-up from the home. Officers eventually made contact with a woman at the home and found she’d been shot multiple times in the chest and abdomen.

Vonholdt was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died a short time later.

Police initially said they had a potential person of interest they were looking at, but that person was not named. According to court records, the victim identified the shooter as “Valerie” and police gathered video from a Ring doorbell and spotted her vehicle leave the scene.

Hardiek was arrested two days after the shooting, in Van Wert County. Police there said she pointed a gun at a customer at the the RoadDog convenience store in Willshire. Police said customers reported the woman had been at the gas pumps for more than an hour acting like she was reading credit card numbers from other customers, then pointed the gun at a man.

Police arrived at the gas station and found the woman walking outside near the gas pumps, where her car was located. She was taken into custody and later arrested.

Police noted in court records she had a 9 mm handgun when she was arrested. Vonholdt was shot with 9 mm rounds, court records said.