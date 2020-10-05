Woman killed in crash after pursuit ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman killed in a crash after a pursuit Thursday night has been identified.

Sierria Shampree Sanders, 26, of Fort Wayne was the driver of a vehicle that crashed at Coliseum Boulevard and Coldwater Road around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The ordeal began when Sanders reportedly drove up to officers at the Regency Inn at 1004 W. Coliseum Blvd. and asked for help getting some personal items from the hotel. There, an officer noticed signs of possible intoxication, and started to question her.

Sanders then sped off, striking a vehicle in the parking lot, and drove east on Coliseum Boulevard. Officers followed.

As she crossing the entrance to Glenbrook Square Mall, the car hit three more vehicles, then hit a fifth vehicle at Coldwater Road.

About 50 yards east of that intersection, Sanders drove off the road and hit a utility pole. She ended up trapped in her vehicle, and emergency crews had to remove parts of the car to free and assist her.

Medics took her to a hospital, where she later died.

An autopsy found Sanders died of multiple blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle crash and her death was ruled an accident.

The drivers of the five vehicles that were struck were not hurt.

All lanes of Coliseum Boulevard were limited in the area at the time of the crash.