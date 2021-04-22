Woman kicks police vehicle, cracks windshield after being arrested for driving under the influence

TIPPECANOE/CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was arrested after taking police on a pursuit while driving under the influence of alcohol and under the posted speed limit with a child in the vehicle. While in custody, she kicked the front windshield of the police vehicle causing it to crack.

Just after 4 p.m., Indiana State Police Radio Region 1 Dispatch reports receiving a 911 call of a possible impaired driver traveling southbound on I-65 in the Lafayette area. Master Trooper Swaim found a Jeep Commander traveling southbound near the 170 mile-marker. The Jeep matched the description Indiana State Police Dispatch received.

Master Trooper Swaim attempted to stop the Jeep, driven by Kyra King, 35, of Hammond, for multiple traffic violations, the press release said. Master Trooper Swaim reports activating his emergency lights, however, King continued southbound below the posted speed limit and was unable to stay in her lane. Master Trooper Swaim also reports that he could not see inside the vehicle due to the window tint.

Master Trooper Swaim continued to pursue the Jeep southbound until the 158 mile-marker where King attempted to exit the interstate but got stopped in traffic on the exit ramp. While taking King into custody, troopers on scene found a child inside the vehicle and got the child to a safe location. Troopers contacted the Department of Child Services, who came and picked up the child. No information has been released on how old the child is.

Further investigation by Trooper Decker revealed King to be under the influence of alcohol. Trooper Decker transported King to a Frankfort area hospital for medical evaluation and a certified test. King refused the take a certified test and was taken back into custody.

While in custody, King began to kick the front windshield of Trooper Decker’s police vehicle, causing it to crack, the press release said. Trooper Decker requested the assistance of Frankfort Police Department. Frankfort Police Department transported King to Clinton County Jail without further incident.

King was arrested on the following charges:

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle – level 6 Felony Neglect of a Dependent – Level 6 Felony OWI with a Passenger Less Than 18 Years of Age – Level 6 Felony OWI with a Prior Conviction – Level 6 Felony OWI Endangerment – Class A Misdemeanor Resisting Law Enforcement – Class A Misdemeanor Driving While Suspended (Prior) – Class A Misdemeanor Criminal Mischief – Class B Misdemeanor OWI (Refusal) – Class C Misdemeanor

Master Trooper Swaim was assisted on scene by troopers from the Lafayette Post, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Frankfort Police Department, and DCS.