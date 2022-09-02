KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend then attacking his parents in their Warsaw home in late 2020 has been sentenced.

Vickie L. Wooldridge was sentenced Friday to 94 years in prison for charges of Murder, Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery, Criminal Confinement, and Battery by means of a Deadly Weapon related to the ordeal in a Warsaw home on Dec. 15, 2020.

Vickie Wooldridge

It was just before 10 a.m. that day when police were called to a home at 2501 Westside Drive, on Warsaw’s north end, on a report of multiple stabbings there. In the home, police found three victims, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene with stab wounds to the neck, face, and chest. Two others – William Burr and Diane Burr – were taken to hospitals.

Diane Burr told police her son’s girlfriend, “Vickie,” stabbed her husband, William Burr, and son, Matthew Lucas. Diane said she heard yelling in her home and William Burr told her that Wooldridge and Matthew Lucas were arguing, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A short time later, Diane said her heard screaming and came into the living room to find Wooldridge attacking her husband. Diane tried to intervene but she said Wooldridge starting attacking her, the affidavit said.

Diane Burr suffered facial injuries, cuts, and loss of teeth, the affidavit said.

William Burr told investigators that he heard yelling in the downstairs of the home where Matthew and Wooldridge were. He said he yelled down to ask if everything was alright, and Wooldridge responded “everything downstairs was OK,” the affidavit said.

A short time later, William Burr said he was sitting in a chair when Wooldridge came up from behind him and stabbed him in the chest, the affidavit said. William told police after his wife came to help, she was able to get away and call police, and he ripped the knife from Wooldridge.

Wooldridge then ran off, he told police, according to the affidavit.

Police searched for Wooldridge for “several hours,” according to the affidavit. Multiple agencies converged and a helicopter was used.

She was located hiding in a dumpster several miles from the home. Police took her into custody.

Wooldridge was convicted after a three-day trial last month.

In a statement after the sentencing, Kosciusko County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Brad Voelz said the Burr family had suffered “tragic loss,” but “never lost their faith or strength.” Voelz said he hoped the conviction and sentence provided “a measure of justice” that will help them “find a measure of peace.”

“They are an inspiration to us all,” he added.