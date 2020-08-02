Woman gets 30 years for baby’s death from meth-tainted milk

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty in the death of her 2-month-old infant, who died after ingesting breast milk tainted with methamphetamine.

Thirty-six-year-old Ashlee Rans of Plymouth was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to one count of neglect of dependent resulting in death.

WNDU-TV reports that after her baby died in December. An autopsy found the infant succumbed from acute methamphetamine intoxication.

Meth can remain in the body system for up to three days after use.

Rans later admitted that she had used meth two days before her baby died.