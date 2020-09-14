Woman found shot to death in vehicle ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Authorities have identified a woman gunned down at a southeast Fort Wayne apartment complex Friday night.

Twilah Newmon-Thomas, 44, of Fort Wayne was found dead in a vehicle in the Hickory Mill Apartment complex around 11:45 p.m. Friday.

Police and medics were called there, in the 5800 block of Turtle Creek Drive, on reports of a man down in a vehicle. Responding officers arrive to find Newmon-Thomas dead.

An autopsy found Newmon-Thomas died of multiple gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide.

A suspect has not been identified.

There were no witnesses, according to Fort Wayne Police. Officers were talking with neighbors.

