Woman found dead in hotel room on West Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was found dead in an extended-stay hotel room on Fort Wayne’s northwest side Monday morning.

Police and medics were called at 8:45 a.m. to the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel at 3320 W. Coliseum Blvd., near Interstate 69 and Goshen Road, on an unknown problem.

Officers arrived and were escorted to a room at the hotel, where a woman was found – dead.

Police said the cause and manner of the woman’s death has not yet been determined. The Allen County Coroner’s Office will rule on both later.

The coroner’s office will also identify the woman.

Police said the investigation into the death was “ongoing and in the preliminary stages.” No other information was released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the P3 tips app.