Woman clocked going 116 mph with unrestrained sleeping child in front seat

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An off-duty Indiana State Police trooper arrested a Michigan woman Wednesday for driving nearly twice the speed limit in a posted 60 miles per hour zone on U.S. 31 in Miami County. The woman’s unrestrained one-year-old daughter was in the front seat.

The off duty trooper was driving northbound on U.S. 31 near Miami County Road 1200 when he saw a southbound Nissan passenger car traveling at a high rate of speed. He activated his in-car radar and clocked the Nissan at a 116 miles per hour.

The trooper stopped the car and as he approached it he saw a one-year-old girl sleeping in the front passenger seat. The child was allegedly not restrained in a child safety seat.

The child’s mother, Destanie Maree-Daryell Washington, 24, of Benton Harbor, Michigan was driving with a suspended operator’s license.

Washington was taken to the Miami County Jail to face criminal charges for neglect of a dependent while placing a dependent in a situation that endangers the dependent’s safety and reckless driving at an unreasonable high speed so to endanger the safety of others.  She was also issued citations for not having a valid operator’s license and child restraint violation.

The child was released into the care of a family member.

Indiana laws requires all children under the age of eight to be in a child safety or booster seat and the seat be used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss