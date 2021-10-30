Woman clocked going 107 mph in stolen car while high on speed in southwest Indiana, police say

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Tennessee woman has been arrested for theft with possession of a stolen vehicle, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and reckless driving.

Friday night around 9 p.m., a state trooper stopped the driver of a 2013 Dodge Avenger for traveling north on US 41 near the 50 mile-marker at 107 mph.

The driver was identified as Peggy Gallegos, 41, of Lenoir City, TN.

During the traffic stop, Gallegos displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Further investigation revealed Gallegos was under the influence of amphetamines and the vehicle she was driving had been reported stolen out of Tennessee.

Approximate location of the incident in relation to Indianapolis.

Gallegos was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail where she is currently being held on bond.