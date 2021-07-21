Woman charged with threatening boy with knife at Weisser Park playground

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who was caught on video allegedly threatening children at a Fort Wayne school playground while armed with a knife in May has been charged with two felonies.

Terra L. Roling, 32, of Marion faces two counts of felony Intimidation in a case opened by Allen County prosecutors Tuesday.

Terra Roling

According to court records, on May 15, Roling was at the Weisser Park Elementary School playground with her children when her 13-year-old son said he and another boy were battered by another boy. At that point, Roling reportedly “verbally confronted” and threatened the boy while holding a knife, then ran toward the boy and other juveniles that were with him, court records said.

Video of the altercation was shared throughout social media, along with calls for Roling’s arrest.