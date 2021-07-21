Woman charged with threatening boy with knife at Weisser Park playground

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who was caught on video allegedly threatening children at a Fort Wayne school playground while armed with a knife in May has been charged with two felonies.
Terra L. Roling, 32, of Marion faces two counts of felony Intimidation in a case opened by Allen County prosecutors Tuesday.
According to court records, on May 15, Roling was at the Weisser Park Elementary School playground with her children when her 13-year-old son said he and another boy were battered by another boy. At that point, Roling reportedly “verbally confronted” and threatened the boy while holding a knife, then ran toward the boy and other juveniles that were with him, court records said.
Video of the altercation was shared throughout social media, along with calls for Roling’s arrest.