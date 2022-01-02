Woman charged with murder in slaying of off-duty Cleveland officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — A woman has been charged with aggravated murder in the slaying of an off-duty Cleveland police officer gunned down during a parking lot carjacking, authorities said.

Cleveland police on Sunday announced the charge against 18-year-old Tamara McLoyd in Friday’s shooting death of 25-year-old Officer Shane Bartek at an apartment building on Cleveland’s west side. Police on Saturday announced multiple arrests in the slaying.

The carjacker fled in the officer’s vehicle, which was found in suburban Euclid and one arrest made then. It wasn’t immediately clear whether McLoyd had an attorney; a listed number in her name couldn’t be found Sunday.