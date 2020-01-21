Woman charged with murder in killing of man over money

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The woman who authorities believe shot a man to death over money last week has been charged with murder.

Kennisha J. Jackson, 19, was charged Tuesday in Allen Superior Court with murder and a sentence enhancement for using a firearm in the crime, all related to the Jan. 14 shooting death of Diquan Q. Meriweather, 19, of Fort Wayne along Abbott Street.

Kennisha Jackson

Police and medics were called just after 3 p.m. to an apartment in the 4000 block of Roseview Road, in the Woodview Manor Apartments complex off Hobson and Stellhorn roads, on a report of a shooting.

The shooting did not happen in the complex, though. Rather, a man was shot in the chest somewhere along Abbott Street and he was brought to the apartment complex by a woman to pick up a friend, police said.

The car pulled over for medics in the area of Lisa Court and Vance Avenue. The man was then taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

An autopsy found Meriweather died from a gunshot wound to the chest and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument over money. No other details were released.

Police asked for the community’s help, and residents along Abbott Street or Pontiac Avenue were asked to review any surveillance footage.

Anyone with information was asked to call 427-1201 or 436-STOP.