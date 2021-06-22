Woman charged with murder after shooting victim dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman arrested Monday for pointing a gun at a gas station customer in Ohio has been charged with murder, linked to a weekend shooting in Fort Wayne.

Valerie Hardiek

Valerie Rose Hardiek, 22, faces a charge of Murder related to the shooting death of a woman early Sunday evening at a home in the 1800 block of Eileen Street in Fort Wayne.

Police and medics were called to the home around 6:45 p.m. after receiving a 911 hang-up from the home. Officers eventually made contact with a woman at the home and found she’d been shot.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The coroner’s office confirmed she died later. She has not been identified.

Police initially said they had a potential person of interest they were looking at, but that person was not named.

On Tuesday, Fort Wayne Police said they arrested Hardiek.

Hardiek was arrested in Van Wert County on Monday on charges of Felonious Assault and Aggravated Menacing after police said she pointed a gun at a customer at the the RoadDog convenience store in Willshire. Police said customers reported the woman had been at the gas pumps for more than an hour acting like she was reading credit card numbers from other customers, then pointed the gun at a man.

Police arrived at the gas station and found the woman walking outside near the gas pumps, where her car was located. She was taken into custody and later arrested.