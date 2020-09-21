Woman charged with lying to police in Portland murder investigation

PORTLAND, Ind. (WANE) — The girlfriend of a man accused of killing a Portland man earlier this month has also been charged in the case.

Brittney M. Shewmake of Portland faces charges of Criminal Confinement while armed with a deadly weapon and Assisting a Criminal where the criminal assisted or committed murder related to the death of 49-year-old James P. Miller at a home at 1215 S. Bridge St. in Portland.

Roger L. Boyd, Jr., 34, has already been charged with Murder and Criminal Confinement.

Portland Police officers were dispatched around 2 a.m. to that address on a report of a shooting that occurred in the garage of the home. Officers were told that one person was shot and deceased there, according to a probable cause affidavit.

At the home, police found Boyd standing in the yard with his hands in the air. He told officers his gun was on a nearby step, and he was taken into custody, the affidavit said.

In the garage of the home, police found Miller dead, the affidavit said.

Boyd told officers that he shot Miller in self defense because Miller had a weapon. Police were unable to find a weapon that could have been used by Miller, the affidavit said.

According to court records, Shewmake initially told police that she and two children were inside the house at the time of the shooting. Shewmake said that she, Boyd, and the two children were downstairs when they heard a noise outside and the dogs barking. Boyd then went upstairs and a few minutes later she heard around three gunshots, the woman told police.

Police, though, found another woman – Nicole Burk – in the basement of the home. Burk reportedly called police and said she was “scared for her life,” the affidavit said.

Burk said after Boyd shot Miller, he came out of the garage with a gun and saw Burk in the driveway. Boyd ordered her into the basement, and she complied “so that she would not be harmed herself,” the affidavit said.

Police said Shewmake “knowingly and intentionally” withheld information from police about Burk being in the basement “in an attempt to hide a witness,” the affidavit said.

Shewmake also failed to tell police that other witnesses left the scene, the affidavit said.