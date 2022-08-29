POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Detectives with Indiana State Police have arrested the Mount Vernon woman who allegedly shot her husband, ISP announced Monday.

48-year-old Melissa Wade is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, and battery with a deadly weapon.

Melissa Wade is accused of shooting her husband, Herbert, during an argument in their Mount Vernon home Friday night. Detectives at the scene said Melissa also had a gunshot wound, and they believe she accidentally shot herself in the leg after shooting her husband in the chest.

Herbert Wade is still being treated for his injuries, ISP said.

Melissa Wade is being held without bond at the Posey County Jail.