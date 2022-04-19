FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A murder charge has been filed in the death of a 74-year-old man shot in the head inside his garage in November.

Susan A. Behny was charged Tuesday with Murder and Using a Firearm in a Crime in the death of her husband Kenneth Ralph Behny.

Kenneth Behny was found around 1:30 p.m. Nov. 8 in the garage of his home at 3633 Turf Lane, shot in the head. His death was ruled a homicide by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

At the time, Fort Wayne Police called the death “suspicious” as they probed the circumstances and searched for evidence.

Days later, the department asked for the public’s help, specifically asking residents in the area to review security camera footage and report any “suspicious activity” or tips.

On Tuesday then, Allen County prosecutors charged Susan Behny with her husband’s killing. No motive has been furnished as of yet, though.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Susan Behny had not been arrested. Homicide detectives told WANE 15 they were about to issue a warrant for her arrest.