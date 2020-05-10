Woman badly hurt in beating in north-side home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are looking for a suspect in the beating of a woman on Fort Wayne’s north side Sunday.

Police and medics were called around 11:50 a.m. to a home in the 800 block of Villa Park Court, off Sherman Boulevard just north of Franke Park and the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. Police were called there on an “unknown problem,” and were told the resident had not been heard from in a couple of days.

Inside the home, police found a woman “who appeared to had been possibly battered,” police said in a news release. She suffered several injuries and was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

The victim was not named.

Police have no suspects. Investigators were speaking with neighbors and looking for any witnesses. Crime scene technicians documented the scene and collected evidence.

The case is under investigation by Fort Wayne Police and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.