Woman arrested in LaGrange Co. found with ‘large bag’ of meth hidden inside body

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was found with a large bag of meth hidden inside her body when she was taken into the LaGrange County Jail Thursday morning.

Deputies report that they were patrolling in the area of 905 W and 770 N around 5:30 a.m. when they saw a vehicle pulling into a driveway known to be uninhabited and the location of multiple thefts and vandalism complaints. Because of this, the deputies stopped the vehicle to investigate.

During the course of the investigation, deputies learned that a passenger in the vehicle, later identified as Mandy Jarvis, 32 of Bristol, had multiple warrants out for her arrest. A free-air sniff was also conducted by a K9 officer which gave a positive alert to the officers. A search of the vehicle found a small amount of methamphetamine.

Jarvis was taken to the LaGrange County Jail for her warrants and possession of meth. Once she was at the jail, she admitted to having meth hidden within her body. A large bag of suspected meth was removed. It field tested positive an weight roughly 20 grams.

Jarvis was booked into the LaGrange County Jail on the following charges: