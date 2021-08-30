Woman arrested in killing, dismemberment hit with 10 charges

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Marion woman arrested last week in a 5 1/2 year old homicide case has been charged.

Photo of Sarah E. Buzzard provided by the Grant County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department

Sarah E. Buzzard, 30, faces two counts of Murder, four counts of Tampering with Evidence, and misdemeanor and felony Abuse of a Corpse on top of charges of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Felonious Assault related to the killing and dismemberment of Ryan Zimmerman in 2015.

Buzzard was taken into custody Wednesday. Her wife, who was also a suspect in the case, shot herself dead as police were serving warrants at the couple’s home.

BACKGROUND:

The case began to unfold in January 2016, a person walking a dog found what turned out to be human remains in West Bank State Park off U.S. 127 in Mercer County, Ohio. The remains were eventually identified as Zimmerman, a 21-year-old from Columbus, Ohio.

Mercer County investigators scoured social media over the last 14 months and spoke with sources in Kentucky and North Carolina, to determine where Zimmerman was killed, and where the suspects lived. They also found the vehicle that was used to dump Zimmerman’s remains.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department detailed their case in a news conference last week.

Buzzard is being held without bond.