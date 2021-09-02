Woman arrested in connection to April double homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was arrested Wednesday for a second time in connection to an April double homicide near downtown Fort Wayne.

Police arrested Marina Zrnic, 31, for felony murder and attempted robbery, according to a probable cause affidavit.

On April 20, police were called to the 800 block of Third Street on reports of a problem unknown. The caller told police that there were two unconscious people in the bathroom with blood around them.

One victim pronounced dead at the scene was identified as 40-year-old Jennifer Ann Dray. The second victim, identified as 30-year-old Amanda Lee Shroyer, died at the hospital.

An autopsy found that both victims died from gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide, according to court documents.

The affidavit said witnesses told police that a man named Joshua Dube had gone to the house which he said he was paying after his brother-in-law died of a suspected overdose. He was there to remove her stuff. Dube had been waving a handgun, and Dray locked herself in the bathroom.

The affidavit said Dube texted Marina Zrnic, 31, and asked her to come over to confront Dray and take his SUV back from Dray, who had been driving it.

When Zrnic arrived with a man, Dray began “screaming threats,” and Dube told everyone to leave.

At that point, witnesses said a masked man walked into the apartment and opened fire on Dray and Shroyer, then left, according to the affidavit.

Dube was stopped by Fort Wayne Police later and taken into custody. Police searched Dube’s text messages and found multiple messages tying Zrnic to the killings, the affidavit said.

Zrnic was identified by police as a person of interest in the case two days after the shooting.

On April 28, police pulled over Zrnic and brought her in for questioning. Ronald W. Price, 48, was a passenger in the vehicle.

Zrnic told police that Price went with her to the home on Third Street as her bodyguard, but she didn’t know him very well. She said she would just buy “smoke” off of him, the affidavit said.

Zrnic was later released from police custody.

On Wednesday, Zrnic was arrested and brought in for an interview. During that questioning, she told police that she had gone to the house to get the keys for the SUV from Dube, and while there, Price pushed by her and started shooting at Dray and Shroyer, according to the affidavit.

Police have asked for the public’s help to find Price, who is wanted in connection to the double homicide.