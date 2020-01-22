Woman arrested for trying to get meth into New Castle Correctional Facility

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WANE) An Aurora, Indiana woman was arrested earlier this month for trying to traffic drugs into the New Castle Correctional Facility while she was visiting a prisoner.

Samantha Meyer-Bruner, 36, was arrested on January 10 after authorities say she tried to get a package containing methamphetamine into the prison.

She now faces three felony charges.

“Trafficking of any nature can create hazards for other offenders as well as our hard working employees,” said Warden Mark Sevier. “We do not tolerate trafficking of any substance into our facilities and will aggressively work to prosecute any person who traffics to the fullest extent possible.”