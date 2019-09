Photos of Patricia Ann Ritzenhaler and the car she was driving on September 6, 2019 provided by Indiana State Police.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) A woman was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated after she apparently drove her car over a concrete curb at the Indiana State Police Post in Bloomington.

A trooper found Patricia Ann Ritzenthaler’s Ford Thunderbird hanging over the curb just before midnight on Friday, September 6. Ritzenhaler’s actions led the trooper to believe she was intoxicated and a breath test confirmed his suspicions.

It’s not clear if Ritzenthaler had intended to drive to the post.