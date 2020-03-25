Woman arrested for 2002 stabbing death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An arrest has been made in a Fort Wayne cold case dating back to 2002.

Holly Boisvert is taken into custody in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, on a murder charge.

Fort Wayne Police on Wednesday arrested 33-year-old Holly Boisvert on a charge of Murder in the August 2002 stabbing death of 17-year-old Stacy Degrandchamp. Boisvert would have been 16 at the time.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Boisvert stabbed Degrandchamp during a fight in the backyard of a Fort Wayne home.

Police said they’d worked for nearly a year “reviewing evidence, conducting forensic testing and interviewing multiple witnesses in several states” before a warrant was issued for Boisvert’s arrest on Tuesday. According to the affidavit, a police detective in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, where Boisvert current lives, said he was around Boisvert when she said, “I think I killed my best friend and that’s why you’re here. If I had just walked away and not turned around to fight.”

Boisvert also gave police a knife she had, which matched the one used to kill Degrandchamp, according to the affidavit.

Detectives arrested Boisvert in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin. She’ll be brought back to Fort Wayne to face charges.